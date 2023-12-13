Yorkshire Windows team add Festive cheer to their fundraising
The team from double glazing company Yorkshire Windows put on their festive jumpers to add a dash of seasonal sparkle to their appointments across the region - and raised £56 for St Luke’s Hospice.
Managing director Ian Chester, a keen St Luke’s supporter, is currently in training for the tough Hong Kong Marathon on January 21.
And to strengthen his resolve and show his support for the charity, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, he will make a £50 donation to Sheffield’s only hospice.
“Knowing that I’m doing the Hong Kong marathon for St Luke’s is really the best motivation of all to get fit again after several months of enforced inactivity caused by an injury to my foot,” Ian said.
“St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and I really do want to raise as much money as possible.”