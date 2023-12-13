News you can trust since 1887
Yorkshire Windows team add Festive cheer to their fundraising

When you’re having new windows installed in time for Christmas, you don’t expect Santa’s little helpers on the case…but a little extra Festive cheer might get the job done quicker.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Dec 2023, 07:01 GMT
The team from double glazing company Yorkshire Windows put on their festive jumpers to add a dash of seasonal sparkle to their appointments across the region - and raised £56 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Managing director Ian Chester, a keen St Luke’s supporter, is currently in training for the tough Hong Kong Marathon on January 21.

And to strengthen his resolve and show his support for the charity, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, he will make a £50 donation to Sheffield’s only hospice.

The Yorkshire Windows team supported St Luke's Hospice with their Christmas Jumper DayThe Yorkshire Windows team supported St Luke's Hospice with their Christmas Jumper Day
“Knowing that I’m doing the Hong Kong marathon for St Luke’s is really the best motivation of all to get fit again after several months of enforced inactivity caused by an injury to my foot,” Ian said.

“St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and I really do want to raise as much money as possible.”

