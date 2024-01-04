Yorkshire Wildlife Park's lit-up rocket goes viral after being compared to giant sex toy

An illuminated rocket at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has gone viral – after being compared to a giant sex toy.

The spaceship is part of the Branton-based park’s Winter Illuminations – but one display as part of a new space themed section has raised eyebrows and giggles with some visitors.

Some have compared the shape of the rocket to the famed Rampant Rabbit sex toy with one posting: “Wow, what size batteries does that take?”

The rocket has gained nationwide coverage after being shared on popular Facebook page Dull Women’s Club.

The illuminated rocket has been compared to a giant sex toy.

One poster, who described herself as having a “slightly immature sense of humour” wrote: “So, this evening we went on our families’ annual trip to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park for their Winter Illuminations.

"This year, they have a space themed area – my young son was so excited about this.

"As we arrived in the said space zone, we were faced with this! My son went on and on wanting me to explain to him what this was. I simply could not answer him.”

In response, another wrote: “It's a ‘rocket’ shipped in from China so you can thank China for the giggles.”

Another added: “By chance do they also make a certain rabbit?”

In response to a question about batteries needed to power, it another wrote: “I think it comes with a generator.”