New arrivals this year included Giant Otters, Amur Leopards and… Helen Skelton.
The team at the cherished conservation park held their breath several times in 2023 as it prepared for its residents to give birth.
They included Giant Otters Alexandra and Orimar and their new female pup Fia, a new Cotton Top Tamarind Monkey born to Maurice and Consuela, and a newborn Dik-dik calf named Acorn.
And in an incredible effort, lioness Aysa and her three cubs who were rescued from an abandoned private zoo in Ukraine were brought safely to the park after staying in Poland.
These pictures provided by Yorkshire Wildlife Park recap the conservation project’s 2023 in review and shows off some of their new faces.
1. January - Five Maned Wolf pups
"2023 started with the exciting arrival of five new Maned Wolf pups. Proud mum Ibera was full of delight despite the lively attentions of the healthy four girls and one boy who represent a significant moment for the threatened species, which is native to South America. The park’s conservation efforts, as part of an international breeding programme, are critical to species survival and the pups have given a global boost to their prospects." Image by PR Photography, Yorkshire Wildlife Park Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park
2. February - Giant Otters
"The good news continued as Giant Otters Alexandra and Orimar welcomed a new female pup, Fia. Giant Otters, which are twice the size of ordinary otters, do not breed easily and, with dwindling numbers in the wild, the new birth was particularly celebrated. Mum Alexandra kept a careful eye on her new-born as it started to venture out into the Giant Otter reserve at the park to the delight of visitors." Image by PR Photography, Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Photo: PR Photography, Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
3. March - Polar Bears living it up
"A cold, wintery snap had us all wrapping up, but the park’s polar bears were in their element and made the most of the snow. The park’s eight bears have the run of Project Polar and are the largest group in the world. The park continues to be at the forefront of polar bear conservation as melting ice from climate change reduces their habitat and ability to hunt and sustain families." Image by Acquire Images, Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Photo: Acquire Images
4. April - Black Rhino Najuma
"Spring got into full swing with the news that Najuma, one of the park’s Black Rhino, was showing early signs of pregnancy but everyone will have to wait a few months more as the gestation period lasts 12 to 18 months. Black Rhino numbers decreased by 96% between 1970 and 1992 due to poaching but global conservation efforts have helped numbers to recover to more than 6,000, according to recent statistics." Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park