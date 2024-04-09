Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the first time ever the park oversaw the birthing of two male Bactrian camels that arrived during the last two weeks of March.

Ayshea Seston, hoofstock team teader at the 175-acre park, said: “It is really lovely to welcome the new arrivals at the same time. They will grow up together and create such a strong bond.

“We are overjoyed by the two new additions to the herd and we cannot wait for our visitors to see them.”

One of the mothers, Elizabeth, who was born during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and named after the late monarch, was the first to give birth in the early morning.

She was shortly followed by her first born daughter, Darcy, who gave birth to the second calf later on in the afternoon.

Bactrian female camels can take 13 months to give birth, and live in herds ranging from six to 22 other camels, with a dominant breeding male.

However the calf’s father, Baxter, sadly died at the end of last year before he could meet the new arrivals.

Mrs Seston added: “We were all very saddened by the passing of Baxter. But we are delighted to see the new additions to the herd.”

The Bactrian camels are not endangered, but the wild Bactrians are a distinct species, and are in desperate need of protection.

The camels originate from the deserts of Mongolia and China, and are decreasing in numbers due to hunting, illegal mining activities and habitat loss.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park contains and cares for some of the most endangered and at risk species, which includes animals such as leopards, tigers, polar bears and lions.

The Wildlife Foundation Charity, situated within the park, has helped save a ‘war-traumatised’ family of Ukrainian lions who narrowly escaped Russian bombings.

The mother lion Aysa, and her cubs Emi, Santa and Teddi, spent nine months in Poznan Zoo in Poland, before embarking on their journey to Yorkshire.

Aysa was abandoned after Russian invaders inhabited Ukraine, and like other animals in the area was left alone, malnourished and traumatised by the bombings.

Luckily she was rescued into a sanctuary in Kiev where she birthed the three cubs, who afterwards all moved to a safer temporary facility in Poland.

After a long seven month wait, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park got the all clear to go ahead with the rescue, and welcomed the lions into their new home on Thursday, March 21.

Deputy section head of carnivores, Colin Northcott, who first visited the cubs in Poland said: “I’m over the moon they are finally here. It pulled at my heartstrings seeing them unable to enjoy the fresh air and the outside world.

“When we first encountered them, they were extremely distressed, cowering on top of each other and hissing at anyone who came near. I am so happy they are finally here safe.”