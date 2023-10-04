Today is World Animal Day and Yorkshire Wildlife Park has asked people to take a moment to celebrate the life of Simba the lion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been flooding in from heartbroken fans of Simba the lion after he died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park yesterday.

Simba, one of 13 lions rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues at the age of 14.

Simba the Lion has died at the age of 14. (Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Simba was just one of 13 amazing Lions YWP rescued and whose legacy will continue for years to come. Rest in peace Simba."

Devastated fans and visitors to the park have paid tribute to the lion, describing him as 'majestic' and one of the 'highlights of our visits'.