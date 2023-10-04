News you can trust since 1887
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Sadness as 'majestic' Simba the Lion dies after battling age-related health issues

Today is World Animal Day and Yorkshire Wildlife Park has asked people to take a moment to celebrate the life of Simba the lion.

By Stephanie Bateman, Harry Harrison
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST
Tributes have been flooding in from heartbroken fans of Simba the lion after he died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park yesterday.

Simba, one of 13 lions rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues at the age of 14.

Simba the Lion has died at the age of 14. (Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park)Simba the Lion has died at the age of 14. (Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park)
A spokesperson said: "Simba was just one of 13 amazing Lions YWP rescued and whose legacy will continue for years to come. Rest in peace Simba."

Devastated fans and visitors to the park have paid tribute to the lion, describing him as 'majestic' and one of the 'highlights of our visits'.

The big cat was one of 13 lions who came to the park in 2010 after being rescued from Oradea Zoo in Romania where they were living in tiny concrete pens. A public appeal raised £150,000 to bring the animals over.

