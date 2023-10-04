Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Sadness as 'majestic' Simba the Lion dies after battling age-related health issues
Today is World Animal Day and Yorkshire Wildlife Park has asked people to take a moment to celebrate the life of Simba the lion.
Tributes have been flooding in from heartbroken fans of Simba the lion after he died at Yorkshire Wildlife Park yesterday.
Simba, one of 13 lions rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, lost his battle with ongoing age-related health issues at the age of 14.
A spokesperson said: "Simba was just one of 13 amazing Lions YWP rescued and whose legacy will continue for years to come. Rest in peace Simba."
Devastated fans and visitors to the park have paid tribute to the lion, describing him as 'majestic' and one of the 'highlights of our visits'.