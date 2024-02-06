Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The birth of a Black Rhino calf has prompted celebrations at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as optimism for the future of the critically endangered species grows.

The park's resident female, Najuma, a seven-year-old Black Rhino, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Tuesday January 16. At only 3 weeks old, he already weighs an incredible 73kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for YWP said: “Both mum and calf are doing great... We can't wait to watch this adorable little character grow and develop. We are confident he’s going to become a visitor favourite!”

The birth is brilliant news for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park team, with both Najuma and eight-year-old dad, Makibo, being part of an international breeding programme to save the species.

Director of Animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: ”This very special birth is fantastic news for everyone here at YWP.

“The news is particularly important because Rhinos are a critically endangered species. The International Breeding Programme is very important for this species.

A baby Black Rhino has been born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every birth is a milestone in our global conservation efforts. The aim is to ensure we are in a position to increase re-introductions into the wild." Black Rhinos are one of the rarest mammals on the planet and the newborn is the first of the species to be born within the park.

Now, after announcing the baby news, the park are seeking input from supporters and followers to name the Rhino calf.

Suggestions can be shared on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website at: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/name-our-rhino-calf/

Eastern Black Rhinos are the rarest of the 3-remaining subspecies. Between 1970 and 1992, their population declined by 96% to 2300 from a devastating period of poaching for their horns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad