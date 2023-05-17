News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Yorkshire Wildlife Park announces ‘heartbreaking’ death of rescued African lion, Ares

Staff and visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been left heartbroken following the announcement of the death of Ares the lion.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 17th May 2023, 21:00 BST

Devastated staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster said today that Ares the lion has a ‘special place in the park's history’, as they announced his death.

After suffering with a decline in his health, staff decided it was in Ares’ best interest that he be put to sleep.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Wildlife spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heart breaking news of the passing of our beloved African lion, Ares.

Most Popular
Ares the lion has passed away. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife ParkAres the lion has passed away. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Ares the lion has passed away. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

“After careful consideration and in light of his declining health, the dedicated team at Yorkshire Wildlife Park made the difficult decision to put Ares to sleep.”

Ares arrived at the park with 12 other lions as part of a rescue mission over 10 years ago. Before he was rescued, Ares was among three lion prides living in ‘filthy tiny concrete pens’ at a zoo in Oradea, in northwest Romania.

In February 2010, a public appeal raised £150,000 to allow a team of lion experts from across the UK to travel to Romania and bring the lions to their new seven-acre enclosure in Yorkshire. Over the years a number of the lions were relocated to other zoos, leaving Ares among six of those rescued to live out the rest of their days at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Our hearts go out to the dedicated Animal Rangers who provided unwavering love and care to Ares on a daily basis, forming an unbreakable bond over the years.”

Related topics:Yorkshire Wildlife ParkDoncaster