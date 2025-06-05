Yorkshire Water apologises over burst main water pipe in Oughtibridge

A dramatic photo captured water shooting into the air in a Sheffield suburb when a pipe burst – leaving over 1,000 homes without running water.

Bystanders gathered, many taking photos of the water fountain, on Tuesday night before engineers arrived to carry out repairs.

The pipe burst at around 9pm and Yorkshire Water were on the scene within an hour, residents say.

A burst pipe in Oughtibridge created this water fountainA burst pipe in Oughtibridge created this water fountain
A burst pipe in Oughtibridge created this water fountain

Water gushed out from the burst pipe and onto Church Close in Oughtibridge until the damaged pipe was repaired

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We encountered a problem late last night during a planned repair and some properties in the area had low pressure or no water for about an hour.

“We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience whilst we completed the repair.”

