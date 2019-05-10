Yorkshire's most weird and wonderful tattoos - does yours feature in our picture gallery?
There's no bigger sign of dedication to a particular love than getting a tattoo inked onto your body.
Whether its your favourite football team, singer or just some creative, artistic design, plenty of us have gone under the needle - with varying degrees of success. We've dipped into our archives to find some of Yorkshire's most unusual tattoos - is yours in here?
1. Crazy Frog
Vicky Mangham had a tattoo of novelty chart star Crazy Frog done in 2005.