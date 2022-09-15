Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital on the bank holiday (September 19) to pay their respects to the late monarch.

As The Star reported yesterday, many options for the public to reach London in time are looking costly, time consuming, or both.

South Yorkshire coach company Yorkshire Rose Holidays has sold seven bus loads of customers to go to London for the Queen's funeral on September 19.

Now, Barnsley company Yorkshire Rose Holiday has revealed how it will lead a convoy of seven coaches down to London on Monday to get people there on time.

At 45 seats a coach, it means the company alone will deliver 315 to the capital to take part in the ceremony.

The business led similar expeditions for the Jubilee and royal weddings.

Director David Mills told BBC Radio Sheffield: “From the second the news broke, we had emails and messages on Facebook saying ‘are we going down there for the funeral’.

“I love the atmosphere on days like the jubilee and the royal weddings, it’s a great day.

“I just think it’s a once in a lifetime event.

“It’s an opportunity for people to go down and pay their respects.”

Mr Mills shared that they are ‘still debating’ taking customers down to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster as they are concerned by reports that queues could last up to 15 hours.

“Even if we leave at 5am, we get there for 11am then leave at 5pm,” David said.

“That’s six hours, and people would hate to stand in a queue for six hours only then you’ve got to leave because of the bus.

“I also think people are choosing to go with us rather than taking a train or public transport because they’ll know we’ll look after them, we’ll drop them off as close as we can and we won’t leave anyone.”

Reports claim the queue at 7am today (September 15) to see Her Majesty lying in state was over two miles long.