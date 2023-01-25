Year of the Rabbit welcomed in Sheffield with huge Chinese Lunar New Year event at City Hall
Hundreds of people celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in Sheffield last night with a free event at the City Hall.
The fundraising night for Sheffield Children’s Hospital was a free evening of activities, food and live performances. Families got to try their hand at Chinese spinning clothes and ribbon dances, or take home their own Mandarin brush-stroke calligraphy from craft tables.
The City Hall was decorated wall-to-wall with Rabbit-themed art from dozens talented students from Sheffield’s schools.
At a ticketed event later in the night, the audience was treated to a spectacular Lion Dance and acrobatic display by Sheffield performers.
Spokesperson Kelvin Quick said: “The Year of the Rabbit is the next Chinese Lunar Year on January 22, 2023, and the traits of the rabbit are popularity, compassion, and sincereness. There’s no better trait to represent our unified spirit in the coming year and we can’t wait to share this with the wider Sheffield community.”