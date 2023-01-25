Hundreds of people celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in Sheffield last night with a free event at the City Hall.

The fundraising night for Sheffield Children’s Hospital was a free evening of activities, food and live performances. Families got to try their hand at Chinese spinning clothes and ribbon dances, or take home their own Mandarin brush-stroke calligraphy from craft tables.

The City Hall was decorated wall-to-wall with Rabbit-themed art from dozens talented students from Sheffield’s schools.

At a ticketed event later in the night, the audience was treated to a spectacular Lion Dance and acrobatic display by Sheffield performers.

Spokesperson Kelvin Quick said: “The Year of the Rabbit is the next Chinese Lunar Year on January 22, 2023, and the traits of the rabbit are popularity, compassion, and sincereness. There’s no better trait to represent our unified spirit in the coming year and we can’t wait to share this with the wider Sheffield community.”

1 . Year of the Rabbit celebration at Sheffield City Hall Hundreds of people arrived at Sheffield City Hall last night to help celebrate the Year of the Rabbit for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . Year of the Rabbit at Sheffield City Hall Hundreds of families came out to Sheffield City Hall on January 24 to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Year of the Rabbit at Sheffield City Hall The audience was treated to a performance by Sheffield troupe The Lion Dancers. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4 . Year of the Rabbit at Sheffield City Hall Families got to try their hand at Chinese calligraphy at craft tables. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales