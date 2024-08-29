Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of a home on the outskirts of Sheffield has been captured on a prime-time Channel 4 show.

Worst House on the Street has returned with a new series as brother-and-sister property developers Stuart and Scarlette Douglas help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without blowing the bank.

The latest episode saw the pair in sunny Sheffield as they met with business intelligence officer Maria, her 18-year-old daughter Lauren, a student in Manchester, and dog, Harry.

Maria, originally from Berkshire, moved to Chapeltown while seeking out a more rural lifestyle - and somewhere where you can get a bit more bang for your buck.

Stuart and Scarlette Douglas with Chapeltown homeowner Maria and her daughter Lauren. | Channel 4

Her 1970s three-bed semi-detached property was bought at a price of £185,500 - around £40,000 below the average property price in Sheffield. But it was described as ‘tired and dated’, with cramped rooms and a disjointed layout.

Even neighbours on the street described the home as ‘a little bit dated’, and ‘in need of renovation’.

Maria was struggling to know how to make the first step in the renovation process, especially in a new city.

Thankfully Stuart and Scarlette came to the saviour by helping to show Maria what work could be done within her budget of £45,000 to modernise the home and give it the ‘simple and clean’ decor she desired.

Maria and Lauren starred in series two of the Channel 4 series - and their home looked fabulous at the end. | Channel 4

The renovation included knocking down a partition wall to open up the kitchen and dining area/hallway, creating a utility room that can double up as a safe space for Harry, creating a peninsula for dining space, as well as some refurbishment to the other rooms.

Four weeks in, Maria said: “It’s been quite slow progress - coming up with the final layout has been a real struggle. It makes it harder when you’re doing it on your own with a full time job.”

One quote Maria was given was cutting it close to her budget, and Scarlette found it included £4,000 on kitchen appliances alone. To reduce this, the pair went to Universal Appliances in Barnsley where you can find unused appliances at a third of their original retail price due to minor defects.

Finally - after 13 weeks and four days, Scarlette and Stuart returned to the Chapeltown home to see the final result.

Maria said it was “such a relief” to have finished the work, and told how she was left without a kitchen or a bathroom at the same time at one point.

But the end result was a bright and airy, welcoming home. The kitchen and dining room area was now flooded with light and created a spacious and homely feel.

The living room had gone from “awkward, bland and far from inviting”, to a “sophisticated but cosy room with pops of colour and a zoned dining area making use of previously dead space”, said Scarlette.

Maria increased the value of her home by seven percent following the transformation seen during the show. | Channel 4

Maria also created a timeless herringbone feature wall in the bathroom and installed an L-shape bath to make great use of a small space.

The renovation came to a total of £48,000 - only slightly over what was a tight budget.

Scarlette and Stuart arranged for three estate agents to value the property after the transformation. The average came back at £250,000, which was a seven per cent increase in the value of the property.

Maria said: “I wasn’t expecting that at all. You’re never quite sure until it’s finished and then to see it all come together has just been brilliant.”

Worst House on the Street can be watched on Channel 4.