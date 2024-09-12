World's largest electric toothbrush, made in Sheffield, makes it into Guinness World Records book
The giant toothbrush was created by Ruth Amos, aged 34, and 33-year-old Shawn Brown, from Sheffield, who run a YouTube channel called Kids Invent Stuff.
They built the contraption, which measures 6ft 7in long and took around five days to make, after it was suggested by 11-year-old fan George.
It is one of the most eye-catching new entries in the 2025 edition of the Guinness World Records book, which is out today, September 12, 2024.
Other record holders featured include Olga Jones’ dogs Bonnie and Simba, who together managed to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps in just 16.78 seconds. Simba also holds the record for the most clothes hung on a washing line by a dog in one minute, with 17 items.
Eric Kilburn Jr, from the USA, has also made it in as the teenager with the largest hands (9.13in) and feet (13.50in), while Adnan Almousa Alfermli, from Syria, is recognised for completing the heaviest single repetition weighted pull up in a wheelchair, of 32.60kg.
The publication of the new edition marks the beginning of Guinness World Records’ 70th anniversary celebrations.
Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, said: “This new edition – fully revised and updated with 1,000-plus images – acknowledges our platinum anniversary while continuing the annual tradition of reporting on all of the latest record-breaking achievements.
“Over the past year, we’ve reviewed nearly 30,000 applications, and the result is a book packed with thousands of awesome facts and feats for the whole family to enjoy.”
