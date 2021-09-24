World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2021: Here's where you can enjoy a cuppa and a cake in Sheffield
Coffee mornings are being held across Sheffield today and over the weekend as part of a worldwide event to raise money for a cancer charity.
The annual World's Biggest Coffee Morning event sees people host tea, coffee and cake events across the globe to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
It has raised millions of pounds for the charity, which provides information and financial support to people affected by cancer.
Here are some events taking place in Sheffield that you can attend.
A coffee morning takes place at the Happy Hare on Arundel Road today from 10am onwards. Cakes will be available to take away for a suggested minimum donation of £1 each.
Another event will be hosted at Coal Aston Village Hall on Saturday from 10am to noon.
Eckington Cricket Club will also host a coffee morning tomorrow from 10am to 12.30pm.