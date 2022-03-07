Bryony Page, Olympic silver medalist and four-time World Champion, paid a visit to Stocksbridge High School last week and gave an inspiring presentation to the children on her recent achievements.

The 31-year-old University of Sheffield graduate, whose visit included a trampolining masterclass, gave a presentation focusing on aspiring excellence and overcoming adversity.

She said: “It important to surround yourself with a support system with similar mindsets who can help you on your journey.”

She advised children with an interest in sport to “look to your friends and family as well as professionals with an interest in sport or nutrition to help you through”.

Page spoke about her support system, including her coach, parents, and teaching staff from the sixth form and University, as being integral to her success.

Over the past few years, Bryony has struggled with a long-standing ankle injury but shocked the trampoline world when she won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Page won a bronze medal.

Later that year, Page won individual gold and was part of the team that won bronze in the team event at the 2021 World Championships.

Phil Banton, PE lead at Stocksbridge High School, said: “It’s an important message for our students to see, and understand how a setback, such as an injury doesn’t have to spell disaster.

“Bryony was able to recover from her injury and since then, has gone on to have incredible success including her Olympic bronze medal. It’s a great message.”

Injury wasn’t the only obstacle that Page had to overcome.

Page added: “I have had to fight adversity throughout my career. I have been told that I am too tall or too old to compete but here I am, World Champion at 31.

“Listen to yourself and your gut, believe in yourself.”