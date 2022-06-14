More than 40,000 scouts from across the world will gather in SaeManGeum, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, in 2023 for the World Scouts Jamboree – an event which takes place every four years.

Next year’s event will be the 25th World Scouts Jamboree and the second time South Korea has played host, the previous occasion being in 1991.

Thousands of scouts from the UK aged 14-17 will gather in South Korea, where there will be 45 young people and five leaders from South Yorkshire. From the Don District in Sheffield, there will be 11 scouts and one leader heading to the event – a record for the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don District scouts from Sheffield are heading to the World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea 2023.

Nine of the scouts are from Grenoside, one of Sheffield’s oldest scout groups dating back to 1910, one from Chapeltown and one from High Green.

Each child from the Don District needs to raise £4,000 for the trip and as part of the Jamboree experience, they will embark on many fundraising activities.

Joint events the scouts have ran so far include a coffee morning and a race night, with participants also having individual enterprises such as selling home made cakes, artworks and bracelets.

Don District scouts from Sheffield are heading to the World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea 2023.

The scouts also have had a busy schedule with events at the Jubilee celebrations, Summer Fairs and Galas. Many are also juggling this adventure with their GCSE exams and final years at school.