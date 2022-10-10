However, sometimes we all need a little time away from the hustle and bustle to have a bit of a reset.

As today marks World Mental Health Day, we have pulled together a helpful list of seven places you can go to escape the frantic pace of the city to clear your head.

Beautiful Damflask Reservoir.

The park was opened in 1887 to commemorate the Jubilee of Queen Victoria and there is a huge statue of the former monarch close to the entrance.

There is an abundance of walking trails through the park and a number of interesting features, such as the memorial to the Mi Amigo disaster in which ten US airmen died when their bomber crashed into the park in February 1944.

You can also take a look at the large weeping birch tree close to the main entrance, which Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker highlighted as his favourite tree and nicknamed it ‘the bowl cut’ because ‘it looks like bad hair’.

2. Botanical Gardens

Located just off Ecclesall Road, the beautiful park boasts 5000 species of plants spread across 19 acres of land.

The gardens were designed by Robert Marnock and first opened in 1836. One of the most notable feature of the gardens are the Grade II* listed glass pavilions, restored and reopened in 2003.

There is also the remnants of an old bear pit, which apparently used to contain live bears during the Victorian-era, containing an 8' tall steel statue of an American Black Bear called Robert the Bear.

There is a well-known myth that states the bears were removed after one of them snatched a baby that was being held up by a nursemaid to it could take a look at the animals.

3. Loxley Valley

Set in the western edge of the city and merging into the Peak District, there are a number of scenic walks you can do in this picturesque valley.

There are also a number of nice country pubs if you fancy stopping off for a refreshing pint including the Wisewood Inn, Admiral Rodney and Nags Head.

4. Damflask Reservoir

There is an easy going trial that goes all around the reservoir and offers stunning views over the water and the rolling green hills above.

The 5.3km walk takes about an hour to complete and you can also nip into Low Bradfield halfway to The Plough pub for some refreshments and a bite to eat.

There is also an information point detailing the Dam’s history and the ‘sunken village’ that was washed away in the Great Sheffield flood of 11 March 1864 that left 240 people dead when the embankment of the nearby Dale Dyke Dam collapsed and released 114 million cubic feet of water into the valley.

The village stood near the site of the current dam wall and had a public house (Barrell Inn), corn mill, paper mill, wire mill, blacksmith's shop and a few dwellings.

5. Castleton

A little further away but easily reachable by train or car, Castleton is a quaint village that is well worth a visit.

There are a number of underground caverns you can explore and if you fancy a bracing walk why not have a trek up Mam Tor for stunning views over the Peak District.

6. Bolehills Park

This park sits high above the city in Crookes and offers stunning views over Stannington and beyond.

It is the perfect place to watch the sunrise or sunset.

7. Sheffield Cathedral

The Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul stands right in the heart of the city and offers a quiet place to go for contemplation.