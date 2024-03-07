Mario, Sonic, Lavender and Peter Rabbit are just some of the characters we've seen on World Book Day today on social media.

The Star asked readers on Facebook to share their photos of the costumes their youngsters chose to wear for World Book Day and you did not disappoint.

Every single one looked absolutely brilliant, but with over 400 submissions in such a short period of time, we couldn't get to them all.

Take a look through the photos below for some of the best World Book Day costumes Sheffield had to offer in 2024.

1 . Woody Louise Annabel Murdock shared this photo of her little one as everyone's favourite Disney cowboy.

2 . Paddington Bear Hide your marmalade sandwiches! Gemma's little lad has dressed as Paddington Bear today.

3 . Wednesday Addams Codie Louise Madey's daughter has smashed the Wednesday Addams look.