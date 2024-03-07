17 adorable Sheffield photos of city children dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day

A huge well done to all the mums and dads in Sheffield for sorting some amazing costumes.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:01 GMT

Mario, Sonic, Lavender and Peter Rabbit are just some of the characters we've seen on World Book Day today on social media.

The Star asked readers on Facebook to share their photos of the costumes their youngsters chose to wear for World Book Day and you did not disappoint.

Every single one looked absolutely brilliant, but with over 400 submissions in such a short period of time, we couldn't get to them all.

Take a look through the photos below for some of the best World Book Day costumes Sheffield had to offer in 2024.

Louise Annabel Murdock shared this photo of her little one as everyone's favourite Disney cowboy.

1. Woody

Louise Annabel Murdock shared this photo of her little one as everyone's favourite Disney cowboy. Photo: Louise Annabel Murdock

Hide your marmalade sandwiches! Gemma's little lad has dressed as Paddington Bear today.

2. Paddington Bear

Hide your marmalade sandwiches! Gemma's little lad has dressed as Paddington Bear today. Photo: Gemma Louise Harrison

Codie Louise Madey's daughter has smashed the Wednesday Addams look.

3. Wednesday Addams

Codie Louise Madey's daughter has smashed the Wednesday Addams look. Photo: Codie Louise Madey

Roman (left) and Zachary bring us the crossover we didn't know we needed.

4. Harry Potter and Elmer the Elephant

Roman (left) and Zachary bring us the crossover we didn't know we needed. Photo: Lee Staniforth

