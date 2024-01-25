Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky-House Waverley Central is located on a 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Waverley Central will feature 96 new homes, in a series of new house types based on Sky-House Co’s model of terraced housing with a 21st Century twist.

The development is now well under way with a marketing suite opening in the spring and the first residents expected to move in by summer.

How the new Sky-House Co Waverley development will look

The site will include two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures.

A blended community of first and last-time buyers, young and growing families alike will share the Sky-House Co ideals for a design and eco-conscious place to live.

The scheme is centred around sensitive density, robust materials and sustainable features, with both private and communal green spaces.

Sky-House Co is already firmly established at the site thanks to its two previous Waverley developments just a short distance away offering 88 award-winning homes.

“Waverley Central is our biggest development to date and we are delighted to see construction progressing so well on site despite the winter weather,” said Sky-House co founder and director David Cross.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community.

“Our combined vision with developers Harworth for the centre of Waverley is to create a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“Gently dense tree-lined streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“Sky-House Co recently completed the purchase of a two acre site for a further fifty homes and five commercial spaces at Olive Lane to complete the new commercial centre at Waverley.

“The vision demonstrates the importance of place making and the need to limit the dominance of the car over pedestrians, the introduction of shared green spaces and mature planting along all routes.

“It was important to us that the development consisted of varied, well-considered and high quality architecture that prioritises a positive user experience, both spatially and materially.

“Waverley Central is also supported by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority with a grant to deliver enhanced public realm and sustainability.

“Our aim is to make Waverley Central an exemplar neighbourhood for South Yorkshire.”