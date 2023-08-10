Work experience students give 1,000 hours of time to St Luke’s Hospice

It’s out of the classroom and onto the shop floor as Sheffield youngsters get a taste of life in the workplace with St Luke’s Hospice.

Throughout the past few weeks, the chain of St Luke’s shops across the city have played host to almost 50 students taking part in the annual work experience scheme.

And altogether, the time they have given has equated to more than 1,000 hours of volunteer support.

“We had young people from 13 schools in all part of the city spending time at 12 of our shops,” Said St Luke’s volunteer coordinator Leah Smith.

St Luke's volunteer coordinator Leah Smith

“Our Woodseats shop actually welcomed seven students in just one week and were delighted, as were all the other shops, by the levels of enthusiasm and commitment.

“The work experience programme has to offer some genuine practical experience for the young people taking part and we offer a range of activities that give a genuine taste of what it is like to work in a retail environment.

“We look forward to welcoming even more young people next year as this is a scheme that is beneficial for both St Luke’s and the participating schools.”