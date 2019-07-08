Work begins on £700,000 football facility in Sheffield
Work is under way to build football facilities worth £700,000 in the hope it will lay the foundations for a Sheffield club to return to the city.
Handsworth Junior Sporting Club will enjoy a FIFA quality playing surface from mid-September at the club’s Oliver’s Mount base.
And the club hope it will help with Handsworth FC’s dream of returning to Sheffield rather than having to play their home games at Worksop Town’s Sandy Lane.
Steve Holmes, Handsworth’s co-chairman, said: “It’s a Football Foundation project to install a new 3G playing surface with club and partner funding.
“It will be a FIFA quality match play surface and will be used by our club and two other grassroots partner clubs, with discussions underway with professional clubs to make use of the facility as well as some new initiatives to open up the site to the wider local community to encourage physical activity.”
Workers moved on to the site on Monday and Mr Holmes said the new facilities would take around 11 to 12 weeks to be constructed.
He added: “This is phase one with the club now turning attention to phase two, which will see pitchside changing and spectator facilities to enable the first team to return home to Sheffield and we are actively looking for funding partners or interested parties who may wish to assist.”
Mr Holmes said the facilities would enhance the junior club’s long-term financial situation and allow them to deliver several community initiatives.
Handsworth FC, who play in the Northern Counties East Premier Divisions, hope to add a new pavilion and a 700-seater stadium.