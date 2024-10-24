Work begins on £11m day centre and housing for adults with complex needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun on a new day centre and housing for adults with with complex needs in Rotherham.

The Canklow site was previously home to derelict housing before it was cleared in 2009, and work has now begun to build council apartments.

When complete, the site on Warden Street will include a six-bedroom property and two two-bedroom apartments to help people with complex needs live independently.

Alongside the accommodation will be Castleview, a purpose-built day centre which will provide modern facilities for people with high support needs, in addition to 13 accessible properties which will be available for council rent to people who meet the criteria.

Pictured: Council Leader, Cllr Chris Read together with Cabinet Members, Ward Councillors and representatives from Rotherham Council and O&P Construction.

The new council homes will comprise of 12 two-bedroom apartments for older people and those with additional health needs, along with a four-bedroom home suitable for a family with wheelchair users.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council said: “The council is committed to developing services for people with complex and specialist support needs and this development will deliver just that, enabling better life outcomes for people to lead independent lives.

“In addition, we’re providing more new affordable council homes for local people to rent, helping support our pledge to deliver hundreds of new high-quality homes across the borough by 2026 through the Housing Delivery Programme.”

Andy Marshall, contracts director at O&P Construction added: “As a local business it’s a pleasure to partner with Rotherham Council on this development. Working collaboratively, we can ensure the project meets the needs of the borough.

“We are certain that we can deliver an excellent project that will provide much needed facilities and housing to benefit the local community.”