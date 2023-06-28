Developers Stonebridge are building a new series of three, four and five bedroom homes.

Work has begun to build a new range of three, four and five-bedroom homes in the Deepcar area of Sheffield.

Housebuilder Stonebridge Homes has launched its latest development, Woodhead Park, off Carr Road. It comes after Sheffield City Council rubberstamped the plans to build 69 homes in February.

Homes will be available for sale in July, with the first residents expected to move in early next year, while a marketing suite will open this summer, allowing people to head down and see the development in person.

Woodhead Park lies just east of the Peak District and is being advertised as an ideal setting for cyclists, climbers, walkers and runners alike. Planned features include bi-fold doors, luxury bathrooms and Bosch kitchen appliances as standard.

Houses at Woodhead Park are being advertised as having sustainable features such as energy efficient lighting, dual flush toilets, HIVE and electric vehicle charging points. Many plots will also feature solar panels, and some larger plots may also include air source heat pumps.

Steve Errington, managing director of Leeds-based Stonebridge Homes, said: “Following the success of our schemes in other parts of Yorkshire, we are delighted to unveil Woodhead Park in the lovely village of Deepcar.

“As a responsible housebuilder, we are proud that we are helping people get on the housing ladder, and in turn live happily in their communities. Woodhead Park will also support local employment, including opportunities for builders and contractors.”

It comes after an application for 85 homes on the same stretch of land by developers DFP planning was rejected in 2017 after receiving more than 500 objections from the public. The council ruled the plans did not fit with the areas substantial Grade II listed buildings and “unreasonable harm to the established landscape and to visual amenity at both local and wider levels”.