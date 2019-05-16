‘Wonderful’ and ‘caring’ Sheffield teen found dead leaves big legacy

Noah Lomax, from Crookes, was just 15 when he was found dead last summer, the day after being reported missing by his family.

His grieving parents told how a fundraising campaign launched in the gay teenager’s memory is already helping other young people like him from the LGBT+ community.

Noah Lomax

Speaking as an inquest into his death resumed yesterday, Noah’s family told how they were glad some good was coming from his tragic loss.

“Noah was a wonderful, caring, empathic and funny young man,” they said.

“Whilst his time with us was short, his impact was huge for those that knew him.

Noah Lomax.

“After his death, we have been working hard with a local organisation, SAYiT, to help young LGBT+ people.

“We have raised nearly £10,000 and this money is being used to help young LGBT+ people at times of crisis or hardship.”

Sheffield Coroner’s Court heard how Noah was found dead in Conisborough, Doncaster, on August 2 last year, with a post-mortem giving the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Noah Lomax

Noah, who had autism, had a long history of mental health problems, the inquest was told. He had previously reported suicidal thoughts and in 2017 attended A&E after taking an overdose in an attempt at suicide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, he made a detailed plan to take his own life, which he had discussed with a friend.

After the friend alerted Noah's mother, she went with Noah to The Crookes Practice on July 9.

Dr Heather Peet referred him to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) but this referral was rejected on the basis it lacked sufficient information.

CAMHS wrote back to the doctor requesting more details, which she had planned to get at a follow-up meeting with Noah scheduled for August 6, just days after his death.

The inquest heard how changes have been made by the mental health service, which is run by Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, following Noah’s death.

CAMHS now calls doctors rather than writing to request more information, and new referrals guidelines have been issued to GPs.

James Robottom, representing Noah's family, asked Dr Claire Pearson, of CAMHS: "Would agree that the system at the time of Noah's death wasn't sufficiently robust?"

She replied: "Yes, I think it wasn't the best clinical practice."

The inquest continues, with assistant coroner Angharad Davies planning to deliver her conclusion next week.

You can still donate to the Noah Lomax fund for LGBT teen mental health, at: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/noahlomaxfundsayit.