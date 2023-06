Different stories, books, backgrounds, but one thing in common: we feel proud of our work as writers. This photo also shows a positive aspect of diversity. The organiser, Livia Barreira explains: "I am not from the UK. And the fact I am not from this country makes me bring here fresh/inclusive ideas from my home country Brazil. This movement of putting women writers together for a photo is happening in different Brazilian cities at the moment and I was completely inspired by it"