A touching act of kindness to help someone in need combat the cold was spotted on Sheffield’s iconic Women of Steel statues.

Images were shared with The Star showing how an anonymous do-gooder had wrapped scarves and hats around the two bronze ladies in Barker’s Pool – with a note saying the accessories were free to a good home.

“Please take these if you need them,” reads a red paper tag sellotaped in place, with the greeting “Merry Christmas.”

It comes as Sheffield is in the grip of -4C temperatures, with the arctic conditions set to last for some time.

Photos by Katarzyna Pakowska.

A number of weather warnings are in place across the UK for wintry hazards as the cold weather continues this week. The UK will stay cold through the week with the risk of sleet and snow at times continuing, especially in northern and eastern coastal areas. Overnight frosts will be severe in places and we will continue to see some freezing fog patches.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week. In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

Although these temperatures aren’t exceptional for winter in the UK, it is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

Matthew Lehnert continued: “During Monday many national severe weather warnings are in force for ice over south-east England with a warning of snow and ice for northern Scotland. Warnings for snow and ice will continue to be a feature of the forecast until the end of the week. By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic. This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.

