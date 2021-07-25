Woman spotted on man's shoulders at Tramlines proving crowdsurfing is not just for teenagers

The woman was moving to the music during Tom Walker’s set on the main stage on the final day of the festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Walker performed I’ll Wait For You, the woman could be seen waving her arms as she was lifted above the crowd.

She was then shown on the big screens and the crowd cheered as she continued to sway to the beat.