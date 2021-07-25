Woman spotted on man's shoulders at Tramlines proving crowdsurfing is not just for teenagers
A woman was spotted sitting on a man’s shoulders on the final day of Tramlines, proving crowdsurfing is not just for teenagers.
The woman was moving to the music during Tom Walker’s set on the main stage on the final day of the festival.
As Walker performed I’ll Wait For You, the woman could be seen waving her arms as she was lifted above the crowd.
She was then shown on the big screens and the crowd cheered as she continued to sway to the beat.