A makeshift-camp in support of Palestine has been set up outside Sheffield Town Hall, with a woman on hunger strike.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Protesters are ‘angry’ at the UK’s response to the Israel-Palestine war.

Erected on Friday, January 5, the camp is planned to withstand the cold until Saturday, January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peaceful protesters played traditional music and shared artwork yesterday as they interacted with passers-by.

Lena Mussa, aged 52, of Finsbury Close, Dinnington, is leading the protests after starting a hunger strike on Saturday which will last until the end of the camp as she tries to “protest in a different way”.

On Sunday they were visited by both Labour and Green councillors who listened to their demands – for Sheffield Council to declare Sheffield an apartheid free zone, the UK government to investigate bringing criminal charges against British citizens who have joined the Israeli army, and for an immediate ceasefire and for a political solution to be found to end the ongoing war.

Lena Mussa, aged 52, of Finsbury Close, Dinnington, is leading the protests after starting a hunger strike on Saturday which will last until the end of the camp as she tries to “protest in a different way”.

Lena, who is an immigration and human rights lawyer herself, told The Star that she wants to do more to help stand in solidarity with the victims of the ongoing war which saw more than 100 people die on Saturday alone (January 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lena said: “We have family that have been killed, family that we couldn’t meet and family that we planned to meet and we only called on Skype, now we will never see them now.”

A camp has been set up outside Sheffield Town Hall over the Israel- Palestine war

Sahar Awadullah is also currently living at the camp.

He highlighted the importance of the UK in working diplomatically with Israel to secure humanitarian aid and ‘de-escalate’ the situation.

Lena explained that she was very ‘touched’ by the response from the Sheffield public during her time at the camp so far.

She said: "People have been amazing, they’eve lifted our spirits up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those at the camp have been offered food, hot drinks and camping equipment by members of the public to make sure that they stay comfortable during their time on the streets.