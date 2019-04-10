Woman injured in crash on major Sheffield road

Have your say

A woman pedestrian has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on a major Sheffield road.

The collision happened on Derek Dooley Way close to the junction with the Wicker at about 8am this morning.

Derek Dooley Way.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and the 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“No other injuries were reported.”