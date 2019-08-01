Woman in critical condition after major Sheffield crash
A woman is still in hospital in a critical condition a day after being involved in a serious crash.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 09:49
A Mercedes A160 hit an 89-year-old woman before travelling further up the road and colliding with a parked car.
The car then overturned and a 54-year-old man inside was taken to hospital.
The incident happened in Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at about 9.55am yesterday.
Police today described the injuries to both people are ‘extensive’.
They added that the elderly lady is still in hospital in a ‘critical but stable condition.’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 212 of 31 July 2019.