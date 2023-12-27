A woman was injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car on Christmas Day.

At around 11.40am on Monday, December 25, police officers spotted a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.

It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car in Doncaster on Christmas Day

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision.

Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.