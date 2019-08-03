Woman dies in Rotherham crash
A woman has died in a crash in Rotherham.
A silver Nissan Micra was travelling along East Bawtry Road towards Brecks roundabout when it was in collision with a brown Ford Focus, before mounting the central reservation and a lamppost.
Read More
It is believed that on impact with the lamppost, the car spun into the opposite carriageway. The driver of the Micra, a 79-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
In a statement, the force said: “Her family are receiving specialist support.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Enquiries are continuing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the moments prior to the collision, in particular the manner in which the Micra was being driven.
“If you have any information or dashcam footage that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 688 of 2 August.”