The dog walker had a ‘chance encounter’ with a small herd of cows

January 1 proved to be a busy day for Edale Mountain Rescue Team after they were called to assist at two incidents near Sheffield.

At 1.40pm, the team helped a woman who suffered a lower leg fracture while walking in open moorland near the suburb of Totley with her partner and dog.

The couple were on Totley Moor, when they had a ‘chance encounter’ with a small herd of cows. One of the group unfortunately found themselves between a cow and the dog, where she sustained the leg injury.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance assisted Edale Mountain Rescue Team in saving a woman who fractured her leg in a cow attack near Sheffield. Photo: Edale MRT

Edale Mountain Rescue said they were able to drive to the side of the lady, who was being assisted by several other walkers - one of whom was a nurse.

The team gave her a strong painkiller and splinted the ankle before she was put on a stretcher and carried to a helicopter from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. She was then transported to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital for further treatment.

But the day didn’t end there for the mountain rescue team, as they were contacted shortly after 5pm by the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation controller to a fallen walker.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team helped two casualties near Sheffield on New Year's Day. Photo: Edale MRT

Team members were at the base tidying up from the earlier incident, so they were quickly on the scene near Mam Farm, on the way down from the Mam Tor ridge.

The casualty was treated for a lower leg injury and stretchered to the road before being taken to a local hospital by their walking companion.