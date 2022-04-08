Wizz Air to reduce scheduled flights from Doncaster Sheffeld Airport due to ‘operational challenges’

Wizz Air to reduce schedule from Doncaster Sheffeld Airport in May and from July onwards due to ‘operational challenges’

The announcement comes after a number of passengers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the budget airline's decision to reschedule or cancel flights planned for later this year, one of which was said to be for 'no proper reason.'

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she purchased flights in January from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Majorca, Spain, for a four-night trip in September with Wizz Air.

She stated that the flight tickets had been bought for £200, which she regarded as 'a really good price' and part of her reason for booking, but she expected better service regardless of the cost.

Several other customers have taken their complaints to Twitter, with one posting a screenshot of his Wizz Air booking, which indicated that his flight to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands has been cancelled.

Another asked why Wizz Air cancelled his flight from Poznan, Poland, to the UK at the end of the month and replaced it with one departing from Poland 30 minutes after he lands.

Both flights were scheduled to depart from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Why did Wizz Air cancel these flights?

In response to the complaints, Wizz Air has confirmed that it will reduce its schedule in May and from July onwards owing to operational challenges, but no further details were provided.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “It is with regret that we have had to take the difficult decision to reduce our schedule from Doncaster Sheffield Airport in May and from July 2022 onwards, owing to operational challenges.

"Passengers with bookings affected by this change will be informed via e-mail and can opt for either a 120 per cent refund of the original fare in airline credit, or a 100 per cent cash refund.

"Wizz Air remains committed to long-term growth at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.”