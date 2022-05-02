Windrush Act Crusade event held at Sheffield's SADACCA club

The event was held at the SADACCA (Sheffield And District African Caribbean Community Association) club on The Wicker on Saturday, April 30.

It was launched by the Sheffield Windrush Defenders Legal C.I.C, followed by music from the Rae Town Experience, in a bid to end the ‘hostile environment’ faced by those affected by the Windrush scandal.

It follows work from the Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants UK, founded by Sekeena Muncie and Glenda Andrew, as part of an initiative to provide information and help people to sort out their legal status in the UK and claim compensation.

Sadacca nightclub, Wicker

Anthony Brown, Chairman of Preston Windrush said, "There is a great work facing us in the UK at this time to end the hostile environment for newcomers to these islands. With the ongoing impact of the Windrush scandal caused by discriminatory and disproportionate enforcement unjustly of immigration and criminal law on the Windrush generation and their descendants we demand legislation for a peaceful environment with a 'Windrush Act'. This will give the Windrush generation and their descendants the right to register as British citizens and protect future generations".

The Windrush Act Crusade team hopes to take the initiative to more cities across the UK this summer, along with the Rae Town Experience, who are a musical excursion of Jamaica's Studio 1 and Motown.