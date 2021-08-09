Windows firm raises more than £6,700 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice at charity golf day

“We sponsored the 11th hole, offering a free front door fitted with a Kubu smart lock to anyone who got a hole in one,” said Joint Managing Director Liam Hulme.

“The Global Windows team came fourth overall, not a bad team effort, and in the end managed to raise £6,710 for Bluebell Wood through the hole in one challenge, a charity auction held on the day, as well as green fees, balance bunkers, raffles and a donations jar.”

In May, the Handsworth-based double glazing specialist nominated Bluebell Wood as its Charity of the Year, pledging to donate £5 for every installation the business carries out.

A cheque was handed over to Bluebell Wood for more than £6,700 by Global Windows.