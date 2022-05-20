Win tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer at the NEC

Over four fabulous days, from Thursday 16 June to Sunday 19 June, the event will be packed with the latest garden ideas, plants, products and trends, alongside inspirational tips, advice and a whole host of famous faces.
Sunday’s show boasts a jam-packed schedule across both BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer with green-fingered royalty Frances Tophill, Adam Frost and Arit Anderson live on the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Stage offering unique gardening trends with a heap of seasonal ideas and easy-to-follow top tips to get your garden ready this summer.
BBC Good Food Show Summer will return alongside BBC Gardeners’ World Live with a star-studded line-up of the nation’s favourite chefs, including Nadiya Hussain, John Torode, John Whaite and Lisa Faulkner on the Let’s Talk Good Food Stage and Joe Hurd and Samuel Goldsmith in the brand-new Italian Kitchen, plus many more across the weekend.
For more information and to book tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, please visit www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com or www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com
For you chance to win a pair of tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, simply answer the following question:
Which Birmingham venue is BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer being held at?
Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject BBC competition along with your name, address and a daytime telephone number.
The deadline for entries is Monday May 30 at 9am.
Terms and conditions: The prize is valid for two people to attend BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer on Sunday June 19, 2022; Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from NEC Birmingham, North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT; The winners will be picked at random and notified via email; Contact information will be supplied to a third party who will send your winning tickets electronically via email; There are five prizes available, so there will be five winners, winning 2 entry tickets; Prize cannot be swapped for cash, transferred or sold on; Not all experts appear on all days; The promoter of this competition is The Star Sheffield.