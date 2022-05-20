Over four fabulous days, from Thursday 16 June to Sunday 19 June, the event will be packed with the latest garden ideas, plants, products and trends, alongside inspirational tips, advice and a whole host of famous faces.

Sunday’s show boasts a jam-packed schedule across both BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer with green-fingered royalty Frances Tophill, Adam Frost and Arit Anderson live on the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Stage offering unique gardening trends with a heap of seasonal ideas and easy-to-follow top tips to get your garden ready this summer.

BBC Good Food Show Summer will return alongside BBC Gardeners’ World Live with a star-studded line-up of the nation’s favourite chefs, including Nadiya Hussain, John Torode, John Whaite and Lisa Faulkner on the Let’s Talk Good Food Stage and Joe Hurd and Samuel Goldsmith in the brand-new Italian Kitchen, plus many more across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer at the NEC

For more information and to book tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, please visit www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com or www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com

For you chance to win a pair of tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, simply answer the following question:

Which Birmingham venue is BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer being held at?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject BBC competition along with your name, address and a daytime telephone number.

Win tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer at the NEC

The deadline for entries is Monday May 30 at 9am.