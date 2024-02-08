Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RED Driver Training is giving away free driving experiences to three lucky winners, open to anyone above the age of 11. The RED FIRSTDRIVE driving experience is open to anyone aged 11 and over, allowing young drivers to gain their first experience behind the wheel much earlier than they would on the open road.

The winners will learn how to drive for the first time during a one-hour private lesson from a highly trained instructor on the private premises of RED Driver Training’s Donington Centre.

FIRSTDRIVE offers a stress-free introduction to driving, where learners experience private lessons, always accompanied by a RED instructor in a dual-controlled car. Covering essential skills like starting, steering, clutch control, gear changes, and speed buildup, the lesson concludes with a debrief and a certificate for successful participants. To find out more about RED FIRSTDRIVE visit https://www.reddrivingschool.com/firstdrive/

If you or someone you know is up for this RED driving experience, then simply enter out competions via post or email and experience what it’s like to be behind the wheel for the first time!

For your chance to win this great experience, simply answer the following question:

How old do you need to be to drive on private land in the UK with permission of the landowner? A. 17, B. 11 C. There is no minimum age

Send your answer, along with your name and daytime phone number – as well as stating that you give permision for us to pass on this information to RED so they can contact the winners to: RED Competition, Derbyshire Times, Dunston Innovation Centre, Dunston Road, Chesterfield, S41 8NG, or email entries to [email protected]

Entries open from February 8, 2024 to February 16, 2024. Three people with the correct answer will be chosen at random after entries close. Standard Derbyshire Times T&Cs apply.