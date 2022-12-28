A row over the future of a giant memorial in a Sheffield cemetery looks set to rumble on into the new year.

The controversial memorial, installed in Shiregreen cemetery in March, is said to breach size guidelines for city cemeteries. But the family behind the monument claim to have been granted planning permission and refuse to make any alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-ton structure, created from Italian marble, was installed in tribute to 49-year-old Willy Collins, known among family and friends as ‘the King of Sheffield’. He was the patriarch of a traveller family, one of 16 siblings and had around 400 nieces and nephews as well as his own children and grandchildren.

The row over the future of a controversial memorial in Shiregreen Cemetery looks set to rumble on into the new year

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad-of-nine collapsed and died during a holiday with his family in Majorca in July 20220.

The monument at his final resting place features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles, depictions of Jesus Christ and biblical scenes. It also has a solar-powered jukebox playing his favourite tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monument is lit up in LED lights that change colour and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring. A security firm also guards the memorial.