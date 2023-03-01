A controversial memorial to a man known as the ‘King of Sheffield’ continues to divide opinion nearly one year on.

The 35 ton memorial, installed last March, continues to leave residents divided over whether the tribute should be allowed to stand.

The Star revealed earlier this week that Sheffield City Council initially gave permission for some sections of the monument to be installed at Mr Collins' grave in Shiregreen Cemetery, before learning that additions had been made to the memorial by a different, unnamed, mason to the one originally given the go-ahead.

Negotiations are ongoing about the future of the monument, which Sheffield Council says breaches its regulations.

The memorial for traveller family patriarch Willy Collins continues to divide opinion in Sheffield

Several city residents have since had their say online in response to the latest development. Some argue that the rules should be respected and the monument needs to be removed.

Jackie Holmes wrote: “Rules are there for a reason and should apply to everybody. Can’t see it having been allowed if it was anyone else, shame on the council for allowing it.”

Julie Bond added: “It’s not right that parents have had to remove things from children’s graves, but this is allowed to stay. I’m personally not bothered about the grave but the same rules should apply to everybody.”

However, others feel that the grave is causing no harm and should be allowed to remain.

Dawn Peace wrote: “It’s not hurting anybody, if anything it brightens up the cemetery.”

Kristy Read agrees, noting: “There’s bigger problems in the world, unless it’s hurting someone let them rest and leave it alone.”

Mr Collins, known to friends and family as ‘The King of Sheffield’ was the patriarch of a traveller family and a bare knuckle boxer. He died in July 2020 during a family holiday to Majorca.

The controversial memorial marking his final resting place features two life-sized statues of the bare-knuckle boxer’s six-foot-two frame, four flagpoles, depictions of Jesus and biblical scenes.

The Collins family insist that there will be “war” if the council removes the monument and the row will continue to rumble on until a resolution is reached.