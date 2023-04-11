News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
13 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Widowed Misterton dad completes 600 mile cycle challenge in aid of children's bereavement centre

Widowed ​Misterton dad, Ric Hart, has completed his 600 mile cycle challenge.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Ric completed the challenge on his Peloton and helped raise £1,115 for the Children’s Bereavement Centre.

Ric said: “The countries I hit were Australia, China, Mexico, Argentina, India, Germany, my birthplace, Italy, Switzerland, Iceland, Holland, Barcelona, France, Slovenia, California, and Scotland, before finishing in England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a huge challenge. I knew this was a huge mountain to climb, but as I’ve shown throughout the grief after my wife’s death, we need to be engrossed in the present day and just take that first step.

Most Popular
Ric Hart raised £1,115 for the Children's Bereavement CentreRic Hart raised £1,115 for the Children's Bereavement Centre
Ric Hart raised £1,115 for the Children's Bereavement Centre

"I’m extremely proud of my achievement.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The challenge was tough with Ric having to wake up in the early hours of the morning so he could complete 20 miles before Hugo got up for school as well as health challenges including needing cold water therapy.

Ric documented his journey on his Instagram account, @richardhart786, sharing his start-to-finish journey from zero to 600 miles.

Since his wife Jade passed away shortly after giving birth to Hugo, Ric has used writing to help overcome his grief and his latest book, Growth through Grief, comes out this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ric has also published five children’s bereavement books, which form the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series. Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures, was published last September as Hugo started school.

PelotonMexicoGermanyIndia