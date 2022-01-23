The in-centre Giving Box on the upper level towards Boots as well as contactless payment options can be used to donate to the charity.

Support Dogs specialises in providing and training Autism assistance dogs, seizure alert dogs for people with epilepsy and disability assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield-based Support Dogs has been chosen as Meadowhall's charity partner

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “As a charity that has been helping members of our community for over 30 years, we’re really pleased to welcome Support Dogs as our latest Giving Box partner.

“They help to ensure destinations like ours are accessible for everyone and that’s something that is very important to us.

“Our visitors are always very generous and we’d like to say a huge thank you for their continued support. Their donations will be vital in ensuring the team at Support Dogs can continue with their brilliant work, helping those who need it most.”

Meadowhall has been working with Support Dogs for more than 20 years by providing financial support and also running training exercises in the centre.

The exercises are used to help dogs become comfortable in different environments and situations, including busy areas such as the Oasis Dining Quarter or the lifts and stairs.

The charity also has a partnership with Meadowhall’s co-owner, British Land, which involves sponsorship of one of the charity’s dogs, Cobble, as well as sharing insight and advice to improve accessibility across British Land’s different sites in the UK.

Danny Anderson, fundraising manager at Support Dogs, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, this is a really exciting step in our partnership with Meadowhall.

“We’re planning to be at the Giving Box regularly, so keep an eye out for updates on our social feeds and pop

down to meet us if you’ve got any questions.”

Support Dogs provided over 600,000 hours of support to their clients in the last year, an effort funded solely by voluntary donations, as the charity receives no government support.