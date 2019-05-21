Why this 84-year-old Sheffield grandmother is retiring after 40 years of working

After spending half her life working as a school cleaner at King Ecgbert School in Dore, Joyce, of Totley, finally decided to take the long-overdue break she well deserved.

“I’ve been here for 43 years and I’m retiring now. I think I’ve had enough,” she laughed.

Joyce, who has two great-grandchildren, said it was a difficult decision to make as her colleagues were like her family.

“I don’t want to leave, because I’d be bored at home. But there comes a time you have to accept that you’ve had enough, so I’ll be going in a couple of months,” she said.

Her work would start at 3pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday and her cleaning works included wiping the tables, sweeping the floor, picking up the rubbish and vacuuming.

Although these tasks may sound arduous, Joyce said she had nothing but fond memories.

“But I do get mad sometimes when I try to get on with my work and I can’t. And a horrible mat in the doorway takes 20 minutes to hoover every time.”

Her daughter, Denise, 56, said: “My mum didn’t stop working since our father died 30 years ago and she had to work so she could support us.

“We told her a few years ago she needs to retire. But we can’t force her. And now it’s time for all of us to look after her.”

Joyce, who is a huge Owls fan, said she would miss the banter when she leaves in July.

“I will miss the staff and I will miss the bantering from the Sheffield United fans here,” she said.

Despite suffering from arthritis, she said she would not put her feet up and would continue staying active for as long as she could.

“I think I’m joining a yoga class. I like walking a lot, going on walks, going out for coffee and meeting and family and friends,” she said.

Asked about her secret to staying healthy, she said: “Keeping active and eating well. I don’t eat a lot of rubbish.

“I like my oats. I do a lot of walking. I do wish I can run or jog so I can join one of these races.

“But I have to slow down a bit because I’ve got arthritis in my knee and my feet. I like gardening. When I stay at home I want to get my baking bowl out, too.”