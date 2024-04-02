Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As an independent charity, St Luke’s needs to raise £9 million this year, just to continue providing the care needed to so many people in the community.

​And that’s why Teresa McAllister is hoping that sharing her family’s story will encourage people to think about leaving St Luke’s a special gift in their Will.

​Teresa’s father Terence Bright, who lived in Jordanthorpe, was 85 years old and battling against the final stages of cancer, diabetes, COPD and Bright’s Disease when he was admitted to St Luke’s.

​“With St Luke’s support I had never seen him calmer, happier or more comfortable and ready for what was coming – he no longer had any fear of dying whatsoever,” Teresa says.

​“He felt safe and he got his self-respect back and some sense of independence - it was just a dignified end for a man who had once been a Queen’s Guard.

​“As a family we had experienced death before – my mum had died suddenly and my sister had leukaemia and died quickly but I wanted my dad to have a chance to be prepared and that’s exactly what St Luke’s gave him.

​“They didn’t lie to him, he knew what was coming but I think he was just happy to be comfortable by that stage.

​“It might sound a strange thing to say but dad’s death was exactly how you would want it to be.

​“We’ve all got to die but we didn’t want dad to die full of tubes and needles – in fact, if there can be such a thing, he had a really nice death.

“It meant so much seeing my dad calm, happy and safe and not at all anxious or frightened and I remember thinking that if this is death I’m not afraid at all.”

​St Luke’s Community Nurse Vicky Hoyland said: “Supporting St Luke’s with a gift in your Will is a powerful gesture that ensures our vital palliative care is there for those who need it, for many generations to come.

​“It is a gift made now, which costs nothing in your lifetime, but can help your support to live on, not only for St Luke’s but for the people of our incredible city.

​“If you choose to also include St Luke’s in your Will, you are making a special commitment to our community and its future generations.”