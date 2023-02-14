Why Blades are in love with NHS Hospital charity

Sheffield United will show its support for official charity partner Sheffield Hospitals Charity with the men’s first team player shirts embellished with the charity logo kick starting the 75th Anniversary celebrations for the NHS.

Billy Sharp presents the charity CEO with the first tribute shirt

The men’s team donated their commemorative shirts at Saturday’s Bramall Lane fixture against Swansea City.

All players have signed their shirts worn to show support of the charity and the NHS across Sheffield’s Teaching Hospitals and have donated them to Sheffield Hospitals Charity to be auctioned raising funds for projects and initiatives benefiting patients, families and staff across the hospitals.

The women’s team also took part in the celebrations showing their support at Sunday’s fixture against Charlton Athletic.

To tie in with the United in Love theme, players came out of the tunnel holding hands with their loved one and warmed up in official charity shirts.

A team of volunteers were at the ground across the weekend collecting, special edition pin badges which will be available to buy, and Blades fans saw Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s first ever mascot unveiled at the game.

The mascot was created by a 10-year-old girl called Isabelle Flemons who entered a competition to design a new mascot that will represent Sheffield Hospitals Charity for years to come. Isabelle and her family got to see her creation ‘Charikitty’ for the first time.

The charity is marking the 75th Anniversary of the National Health Service founded in 1948 with a range of activities across the City this year.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “We visited Sheffield Teaching Hospitals with the players at Christmas and saw first hand the great work the hospitals and Sheffield Hospitals Charity do. We are honoured to be able to show our support of such an important milestone and a great cause.”

Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving at Sheffield Hospitals Charity has worked closely with Sheffield United to help raise awareness of the charity and their role to support Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.