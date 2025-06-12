Whole community turns out for funeral of 16-year-old boy killed in Sheffield crash

By Ciara Healy
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:59 BST

Huge numbers turned out to honour the life of a teenager whose life was tragically cut short in a fatal road traffic collision in the city.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4).

The 16-year-old had only arrived in England a few weeks prior to the crash, after leaving his war-torn home in Yemen.

His funeral started today (June 12) at the Sheffield Grand Mosque, which is located on ‏Grimesthorpe Road in the Grimesthorpe area of the city.

The community turned out to honour a teenager whose life was tragically cut short in a road traffic collision.placeholder image
The community turned out to honour a teenager whose life was tragically cut short in a road traffic collision. | Dean Atkins

At 1.30pm, the mosque hosted the Janazah prayer, a traditional Muslim funeral prayer, before the burial that will take place ‏Shiregreen Cemetery.

Two memorial gatherings - referred to as Azza - will take place at the Yafa Centre in Upperthorpe between 5.30pm and 8.30pm both today and tomorrow (June 13).

Councillor Qais Al-Ahdal attended and shared his condolences, before discussing actions that can be taken to help avoid further tragedy in future.

He told The Star: “It’s devastating, it’s worrying as well - the community got together straight away and we are supporting the family even now at the funeral service.

'The community got together straight away and we are supporting the funeral even now' said councillor Qais Al-Ahdal.placeholder image
'The community got together straight away and we are supporting the funeral even now' said councillor Qais Al-Ahdal. | Dean Atkins

“Obviously we’re all scared, I myself walk on that road frequently, we have a lot of children that walk on that road to the shops and the mosque.

“The local community has been calling the council for a few years now to introduce traffic calming measures - I understand the council is doing an amazing job with their assessments, but sometimes local knowledge can spot things that city-wide assessments might miss.

“I’ll use my position to try and raise that voice inside the council.”

