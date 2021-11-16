White collar boxers in Sheffield pull together to help families of Killamarsh tragedy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pop Haywood and White collar boxers

Pop Haywood, aged 65, presented a night of white collar boxing at the Manor Social club on Friday (November 12) raising money for the families of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her two children Lacey, 11, and John, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, who were found inside a property on Chandos Crescent in the village on September 19.

There were 13 bouts with boxers of all ages and abilities taking part – each raising money through donations and sponsorship.

Pop said: “So far the event has raised in the region of £3,000 with some sponsorship money yet to be counted.

Rosie Fitzsimmons and Pop Haywood

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that took part or donated to this tragic cause.

“The Manor Club was fantastic as usual, and everyone pulled together to make this event happen,” he added.

“I feel humble and blessed doing what I do, to help these people that need help.”

Damien Bendall, 31, has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the deaths in Killamarsh. A trial has been fixed for March 1 with a review of the case on November 26.

Charity boxers at Manor social

Area coroner Peter Nieto said the court was awaiting full post-mortem reports but added that the four died following a ‘violent attack’.