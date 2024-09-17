Whirlow Hall Farm: Adorable Sheffield cow experience helps holidaymaker with unique marriage proposal

A holidaymaker found an unusual way to pop the question to his beau, enlisting the help of a few adorable Highland cows in Sheffield.

Francis O’Toole, from London, was holidaying with his girlfriend 25-year-old Femke Hummert when the couple paid a visit to Whirlow Hall Farm, in Whirlow, for the deluxe Highland cow tour.

The booking lets visitors meet the shaggy-coated cows up close, feeding and stroking them and taking photos. 

Unbeknown to Femke, Francis, aged 27, had big plans to use the memorable experience to get down on one knee - and she said yes.

Francis O’Toole got down on one knee when he proposed to his girlfriend Femke Hummert at Whirlow Hall Farm.Francis O’Toole got down on one knee when he proposed to his girlfriend Femke Hummert at Whirlow Hall Farm.
Francis O’Toole got down on one knee when he proposed to his girlfriend Femke Hummert at Whirlow Hall Farm. | Peak Highland Cow Experience

Francis had also spoken to Whirlow's wedding planner Meg who helped arrange a surprise bottle of fizz in the vineyard for the lovebirds to celebrate the special moment.

A Whirlow spokesperson said: “We are delighted for the newly engaged couple and can’t wait to see what their wedding plans include.” 

Whirlow Hall Farm can be the venue for all types of occasions, from children’s birthday parties to weddings. To find out more, visit: https://www.whirlowhallfarm.org/contact/.

