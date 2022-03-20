What's on in Sheffield next week? From X Factor winner James Arthur to Casanova told through ballet

James Arthur – Sheffield City Hall

English singer and songwriter James Arthur will play the City Hall this Friday, March 25, supported by Sonia Stein.

Winner of The X Factor in 2012, he has gone one on to sell over 2.5 million copies of his debut single worldwide, making it the most successful winner's single in the show's history.

James Arthur Performing at The Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 (Picture by Emma Terracciano)

He will be performing songs from his upcoming new album ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’ alongside his classic hit singles and fan favourites.

James has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has released three hugely successful albums - 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles.

Cara Dillon – Firth Hall

This extraordinary Irish singer has been captivating audiences for over 20 years, and was named in Mojo magazine as having “quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice”.

In this intimate show at Firth Hall on March 27, Cara will be performing material from her new album “Wanderer”, which is a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman.

Kokoroko – The Foundry

Kokoroko is a London-based eight-piece jazz and afrobeat group who rose to prominence in 2019 when their track ‘Abusey Junction’ garnered 23million views on YouTube. They went on to play the BBC Proms in 2020 and earlier in the year won Best Group at the Urban Music Awards.

Now, they are playing The Foundry on this Friday, March 25, where they will be playing tracks from their latest album Could We Be More.

Casanova – A ballet by Kenneth Tindall, Lyceum Theatre

With a cinematic score played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, Casanova is the infamous historical story of a rich, young, carefree and destructive debonair’s social conquest of Paris.