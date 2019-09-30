This is what Star readers think about a new Sheffield sports stadium
Star readers have had their say on a new sports stadium being built in Sheffield.
Work on the Community Stadium, which will be home to Sheffield United Women Football Club and Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Football Club, is due to get underway this December.
News of the move has sparked a lot of reaction from Star readers, many of whom have taken to Facebook to make their feelings known.
Ian Colton posted: “As an Eagles supporter, we've been waiting for this to happen and it needs to start now.”
Matthew George added that it will “be good for (the) Eagles this.”
But David Keenan struck a note of cautuon and said: “Shame they couldn’t have kept Don Valley Stadium.
“So much for (the) Olympic legacy.”
Scarborough International Properties, which is developing the stadium, is also bringing forward plans for the rest of the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.
It is drawing up detailed proposals for the next raft of buildings, beginning with a cluster beside the stadium consisting of offices and business incubation space to support new companies, construction of which is scheduled to start by spring next year.
And the company is designing the wider master plan for the site, too, which will extend to around 70 acres.
The stadium’s initial phase will include 750 seats for spectators, alongside a 4,141sqm office and commercial building, with permission granted for a final capacity of up to 3,921.
Sheffield Eagles, who already share the ground with Sheffield United Women, plan to continue using it during the 2020 season as construction takes place around the pitch.
In a statement, their board said: “The club has had a trying and testing time since the closure of Don Valley Stadium but this is the hugely positive news we’ve been waiting for and will be a new dawn for Sheffield Eagles.”
The stadium will be the latest development at the park, where Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) and National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering have been recently completed, and a new school and university technical college have also opened.
There are also ambitions for a Child Health Technology Centre.